Luke Bryan Tour Coming To Tulsa In September

By: News On 6

Country artist Luke Bryan will perform at the BOK Center in September as part of his 36-city tour this fall.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year announced the schedule for his "Country On Tour," tour on social media Monday morning.

The tour kicks off June 15 in Syracuse, New York, before heading to Tulsa on September 30 with special guests Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke and Jackson Dean joining Bryan on tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $199.50.