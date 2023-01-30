Luke Bryan Tour Coming To Tulsa In September


Monday, January 30th 2023, 9:44 am

By: News On 6


Country artist Luke Bryan will perform at the BOK Center in September as part of his 36-city tour this fall.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year announced the schedule for his "Country On Tour," tour on social media Monday morning.

The tour kicks off June 15 in Syracuse, New York, before heading to Tulsa on September 30 with special guests Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke and Jackson Dean joining Bryan on tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. HERE.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $199.50.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 30th, 2023

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023

Top Headlines

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023