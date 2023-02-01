New Tulsa Shelter Designed To Help Women Experiencing Homelessness

-

Tulsa has a new facility that will help women get off the streets.

It can house around 30 women and they can stay there for up to a year as they get all the help they need.

It's run by Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission.

The Hardesty Renew Building is designed to be a safe haven for women who are homeless.

“The problems we’ve had in our city is we don’t have enough places for homeless people to go to; much less places for people to go who’ve got serious problems they need to put behind them," said Rev. Steve Whitaker.

Reverend Steve Whitaker said there's a record number of women living on the streets right now.

“Oftentimes women have been trafficked. Women oftentimes have been with somebody abusive. They've been beaten and they run to the streets, hidden on the streets or someplace," said Rev. Whitaker.

He said society often ignores these women. But at the renew building, there will be mental health experts, counselors, and therapists who are there to help.

“Walking into these doors take a lot of courage. Walking into these doors as a broken girl who was lost. Now I will be stepping out as a woman," said Rayshawnda Johnson.

Rayshawnda went through the program. She said having a place just for women to recover from homelessness could provide a better future for Tulsa.

“This next move, John 3:16 Mission Hardesty renew building, is the beginning for something bigger and extends for more women like you and I," said Rayshawnda.

“I can’t begin to tell you the sense of fulfillment that this building is here. It’s built right – it’s built to last. I’ve got great staff. We’re going to really make a difference in this community. So, I can’t begin to tell you how happy my heart is today," said Rev. Whitaker.

The need is so great, there is already a waiting list for the new facility near downtown.