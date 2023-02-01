Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday.

According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.

Police say it all started when the suspect’s boss went to his house at the Mingo RV park to check on him, because he didn't show up for work. Police say the boss found the woman dead inside the RV and called the police.

Police say through the investigation, detectives identified the suspect and determined that Gordon and Hunter were in a romantic relationship. Detectives then learned that Gordon fled to Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner County. Police say Wagoner County Deputies helped locate Gordon and when deputies approached him, he "got out of his truck and plunged a knife into his chest."

The suspect was taken into custody and police began first aid measures. The suspect was then taken to a Tulsa hospital by helicopter and treated for his injuries.

Gordon was charged was charged with 1st Degree Murder