Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain

-

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather advisories remain along and south of Highway 412, including the Tulsa metro. Ice storm warnings remain across southeastern Oklahoma. Roadways and elevated surfaces could quickly become slick and hazardous on Thursday morning in areas that do receive additional freezing precipitation. Please use caution while traveling this morning. Temps will stay near or below freezing this morning but will rise into the 40s this afternoon across northern OK and remain in the 30s across the south. The slow-moving winter system lingers for south of Tulsa before the pattern brings a big warming trend this weekend.

The winter weather advisory currently underway for counties near and slightly south of Tulsa will remain until noon. The Ice storm warning also remains for counties south of I-40 and east of Highway 69 until noon. Total freezing rain accumulation even in these areas will not be excessive due to the fast-moving wave but some additional travel issues are possible. Rain freezing on contact with power lines and tree limbs will add additional weight, but wind speeds are not expected to be overly strong across the ice storm warning areas. Temperatures will remain below freezing for the first half of the day and should reach the 40s across northeastern Oklahoma this afternoon but remain in the mid-30s across southeastern sections of the state. Clouds will attempt to clear later this afternoon near and north of the Tulsa metro. The main upper air trough has yet to clear the area. As I posted here yesterday, this could bring some additional precipitation across mostly southern sections of the state this afternoon before finally ending. I'll keep low chances for the south due to this scenario.

As the trough exits early tomorrow morning, clouds will clear with a return of sunshine and northwest winds Friday at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 20s Friday morning and reach the lower to mid-40s Friday afternoon. Please remember that secondary roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots will take time to thaw, even with daytime maxes above freezing today and Friday. The big weekend warm-up is still in the plans with above-normal highs and strong south winds Saturday. Morning lows will start in the 30s with afternoon highs reaching the mid-50s Saturday and the lower 60s Sunday. The highs could extend into the mid and upper 60s Monday with strong south winds before a cold front move into the area Tuesday bringing seasonably colder air and a chance for showers or storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great and safe day!

Alan Crone

KOTV