Oklahoma Car Washes See A Spike In Business After Winter Weather

As we start to thaw out from this week's winter weather, a lot of Tulsans are heading to the car wash to clean off everything the roads left behind all over town.

"There's a whole line coming around the corner," says Elizabeth Valle.

Valle was one of many who waited in a long line, but she says it was worth it.

"Oh good, finally. I feel like after the whole winter months, ya know, the two times that we had road issues, my car definitely needed it," Valle says.

A lot of people I talked to today said with the sun out and the roads clear, it's a great time to get a wash. Freedom Car Wash General Manager Hunter Delacerda says the winter weather put a stop to business for a couple of days, but they're busy now.

“It kinda sucks we gotta close down, my guys lose hours, but they make up for it when they come in, it's busy," says Delecerda.

He says it's a good idea to get your car cleaned after winter weather sooner rather than later.

"The longer you leave it on there, the harder it is to get off and the more damage it can do, which we've got undercarriage washes," he says.

For people back at the carwash on Harvard, they're happy its Friday and this round of winter weather is finally over.

"I love washing my truck, it's like starting over … It's a good feeling for sure, a good start to the weekend," says Justin Jones.

Valle says while the groundhog is predicting six more weeks of winter, she feels like warmer weather is just around the corner.