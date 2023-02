By: News On 6

How The University Of Tulsa Plans To Use The Hardesty Arts Building

-

The University of Tulsa announced that it has acquired Hardesty Arts Building, a new massive space for showcasing art. The Director of TU's Oklahoma Center for Humanities Sean Latham joined News On 6 to talk more about the plans for the new space.

Related Story:

University Of Tulsa Purchases Hardesty Arts Center