'Chiefsaholic' Bank Robbery Suspect Makes Appearance In Tulsa Court

-

A Kansas City Chiefs' Superfan was in court Friday, on charges of robbing a clerk at a Bixby Bank at gunpoint.

Attorneys for Xaviar Babudar asked the judge to lower his bond from $200,000 to $50,000. The judge decided on $80,000. While this gives Babudar a much better chance of getting out of jail, if he gets out, he will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor at all times, can't talk to anyone involved in the case, and can't leave the state, which means no Super Bowl.

Babudar is also known as “Chiefsaholic” on Instagram. He is a well-known Chiefs' super fan who’s charged with robbing a Bixby Bank while driving from Kansas City to Houston for a Chiefs game back in December.

Prosecutors didn’t want Babudar's bond lowered because they say he pointed a pistol in the face of the bank employee and demanded $150,000 or he'd put a bullet in the employee's head. The employee didn’t know it was a CO2 pistol. Prosecutors say Babudar has no ties to Tulsa so is a flight risk.

Babudar's attorney argued Babudar's family has plans to move to Tulsa, so Babudar wouldn't leave the area. They also argued Babudar has no criminal history.

"I've worked with court services quite regularly here. I know they are very good at notifying the state when a violation occurs. I do have confidence that bond is not about punishment, it is about ensuring someone’s appearance in court so that's what it is for,” said Assistant Tulsa County District Attorney Morgan Medders.

Prosecutors did say in court, Babudar is set to win big on a bet he placed if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. As the prosecutor said that, Babudar nodded his head yes in the courtroom.