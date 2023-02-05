Colorado Doctor Offers Health Screenings At Barbershops

Sunday, February 5th 2023, 9:35 am
Colorado resident Doctor Richardson has been helping black communities get into a healthy mental and physical state in her local barber shops and salons.
Doctor Richardson's act of kindness offers services in a trusted spaces for her customers.
It has been a part of an ongoing effort to grow in screening and education for her local communities.
Doctor Richardson said the goal is to empower her clients and to make everyone feel good and look good when they leave.
February 5th, 2023
February 6th, 2023
February 6th, 2023
February 6th, 2023
February 6th, 2023
February 6th, 2023
February 6th, 2023