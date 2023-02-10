By: News On 6

Poll Workers Who Didn't Give Proper Ballots To Several Dozen Voters In November Election Will Not Face Charges

Prosecutors say the poll workers who didn't give the proper ballots to several dozen voters in November will not face charges.

The mistake led to a recount and a legal battle before Grant Miller was eventually confirmed as the winner of the Tulsa City Council District 5 election.

The District Attorney's office says the two workers will not be charged, as long as they stay out of trouble for the next six months, do 25 hours of community serivce, and pay a $50 fine. They are also not allowed to serve as poll workers again in the future.

