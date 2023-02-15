Broken Arrow Police, Public Schools Hosting Fentanyl Forum

Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 2:48 pm
The rise of fentanyl has been a hot topic across the nation and in Green Country.
The Broken Arrow Police Department is partnering with Broken Arrow Public School to host a Fentanyl Forum that educates the public on the drug.
On Wednesday, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill and Derek Blackburn with Broken Arrow Public schools joined News On 6 at noon to discuss the upcoming forum.
