Broken Arrow Police, Public Schools Hosting Fentanyl Forum


Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 2:48 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The rise of fentanyl has been a hot topic across the nation and in Green Country.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is partnering with Broken Arrow Public School to host a Fentanyl Forum that educates the public on the drug.

On Wednesday, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill and Derek Blackburn with Broken Arrow Public schools joined News On 6 at noon to discuss the upcoming forum.

