Broken Arrow Police, Public Schools Hosting Fentanyl Forum

By: News On 6

The rise of fentanyl has been a hot topic across the nation and in Green Country.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is partnering with Broken Arrow Public School to host a Fentanyl Forum that educates the public on the drug.

On Wednesday, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill and Derek Blackburn with Broken Arrow Public schools joined News On 6 at noon to discuss the upcoming forum.