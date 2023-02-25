City Of Bartlesville Running Low On Water, Asking Residents To Help

The City of Bartlesville is running low on water because of a drought over the last several months.

The city said it’s not a crisis yet, but water officials are still concerned.

The city gets its water here from Hulah Lake. Right now it’s at 65 percent capacity, but during this time of year, it’s supposed to be at 90.

"We’re losing about 6 percent per month. If we don’t get any rain whatsoever during the spring into early summer, it could get to be a critical situation," said Terry Lauritsen, City of Bartlesville Director of Water Utilities.

Lauritsen said city water comes from Kansas where there’s an extreme drought. Now, the city is asking residents to help.

“So really at this point we want to make people aware of where the water's at and inform them of the things we can do to conserve it, so that we can really preserve what we have for as long as we can," Lauritsen explained.

The city's fire and wastewater departments are also cutting back however they can to help out.

“Parks aren’t watering. We’ve turned off all the car washes and different type of wash facilities that the city has for its staff. So we’re tightening our belt just as we’re asking everybody else to," said Lauritsen.

Lauritsen said he needs the help of the 60,000 residents who use Bartlesville's water system.

If the water levels get below 50 percent, he said the city would be in a critical state.

“If you shorten your shower, if you just turn off the water when you’re brushing your teeth. Be aware of how you’re using water. If you’re not using it, just turn it off. Every little bit helps, " said Lauritsen.

Lauritsen said if the water level keeps dropping, the city may have to consider more measures to limit water usage.