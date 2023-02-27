City Of Broken Arrow To Hold Public Meeting About Ongoing Road Projects

-

The City of Broken Arrow has quite a few ongoing road projects and the city wants to keep its residents up to speed on the status of them. This is why the city, along with Tulsa County, will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the current road projects on February 28 at the Hive at Vanguard Academy.

Broken Arrow City Manager, Michael Spurgeon, said that one of the most important parts of the city's capital improvement program is street maintenance and road widening and that it's good for residents to know how these projects are going.

This kind of meeting is not the first time Broken Arrow has done something like that. About 18 months ago, the city held a similar public meeting where residents could come in and talk with county commissioners or city councilors about some of these projects. This meeting will be similar in design and aim.

"Residents could mingle amongst the county and city officials. There were county elected officials; there were county commissioners; there were also city council members there. So we just didn’t have something where you were sitting in an audience or where someone was actually explaining everything because I don’t feel that’s the best format when you’re talking about public projects," Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon also said that keeping people up to date on these types of projects can prevent people from becoming too frustrated about the status of these projects if they have a better idea of when the work could finally end.

"We’ve always taken the position of let’s tell the folks what we’re doing and keep them posted so when we are finished, we can be very proud of the fact that the voters paid for it through their general obligation bonds. Secondly, is that we've now built a road that will handle the capacity of traffic that travels on it," Spurgeon said.