History Of Disco Brought Back To Life In Exhibit At Woody Guthrie Center

The history of disco is on full display at the Woody Guthrie Center.

The exhibit is titled Love Saves the Day: The Subterranean History of American Disco.

"It was a wonderful, joyous social experience in New York in the 1970s," said the Director of the Woody Guthrie Center Cady Shaw. "It was the rise of DJ culture, the rise of dance parties, and it got turned into what we know today."

The exhibit takes people through the history of the music genre with old photos and videos, surrounds them with the funky sound of spinning records, and immerses them in a room complete with a mirror ball to resemble a private disco party.

"We have recreated The Loft which is David Mancuso's disco parties that started the big disco movement, and you can sit, you can listen to records, there is a disco ball, it is just a really wonderful experience," said Shaw.

The museum said the exhibit goes beyond race, gender, or sexuality and leads to acceptance, which is something its namesake would have proudly supported.

"Disco is in the same vein as the social experience and the social justice element that Woody Guthrie often sang and wrote about," Shaw said.

Love Saves the Day is on display through October 8th. The Woody Guthrie Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, and children 17 and under get in for free.