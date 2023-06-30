Park Ranger Reminds People Of Holiday Weekend Lake Safety

The Corps of Engineers is reminding people to stay safe this holiday weekend as big crowds are expected at lakes around the area to escape the heat.

For Jeremiah Mefford, you can almost always find him out on Keystone Lake.

"Took some clients out this morning, had a great time, I think we caught 12 to 15 fish," he said.

But for his fishing guide service, Reel Good Time Guide Service, a holiday weekend is a different story.

"We take a few days off, so we can celebrate and have time off as well, but there's so many people out on the water it's almost not worth it for the guide service," he said.

Park Ranger Tanner Huckaby is reminding people who do decide to be out on the water, to be safe.

He said when it comes to alcohol, do not drink and drive a boat, and this year as hot as it's been, make sure you drink plenty of water.

"If you're out on the water, there's no shade out on the water, you're getting the full sun, the full effect," he said.

Every lake has life jackets available for people to grab and use for the day. Huckaby said drownings can happen to anyone.

"The majority of drownings we have are actually male adults above the age of 18 and most of the time it's just out having fun with their family and no one expects it," he said.

The Corps of Engineers wants people to enjoy the holiday but make it home to their families.

"I always want to come back and make more memories, not just for myself but for clients as well. That's what I'm out here doing and why I'm here and it's always nice to go home," Mefford said.

Huckaby also wants to remind people fireworks are not allowed at any of the land at Keystone Lake.