Parade, Firework Show Held In Celebration Of Independence Day In Collinsville

Thousands of people are at the Collinsville City Park on Saturday celebrating Independence Day weekend.

Several food trucks are set up around this park for the parade down main street earlier in the day.

They've got face painting, watermelon seed spitting contests and more activities for families to do as they wait for the sun to go down to kick off the fireworks.

The city says they had to delay their show last year after the shipment got held up, so this year they really wanted to wow the crowds.