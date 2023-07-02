Broken Arrow Hosts Block Party Celebration With Firework Show For Fourth Of July

By: News On 6

People in Broken Arrow are celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with a block party on Saturday.

The city closed down New Orleans Square to put up bounce houses, food trucks and vendor stands, with several rock bands performing ahead of the firework show at dark.

"Independence Day is a pretty important thing to our citizens. We're a very patriotic community, and so coming out here and just celebrating with all the other people in our community is super important and we have a ton of fun," said Christi Gillespie, Broken Arrow Vice Mayor.

The block party is the first Independence Day celebration at New Orleans Square since the city updated the intersection.