Man Accused Of Molesting 2 Children Arrested By Tulsa Police


Thursday, July 6th 2023, 10:35 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa man is in jail on Thursday night accused of molesting two children that he allegedly knew.

Tulsa Police say that Kenneth Wilder molested the first child in 2018, when Wilder was 16 or 17 years old.

They say that the victim's mother told them that her son is mentally delayed.

They say that the mother provided screenshots of conversations where Wilder admits to molesting her child.

Wilder is also charged with molesting a girl in 2020.

They say the mother in that case refused to cooperate with the investigation in the past.

Wilder faces two counts of lewd molestation.
