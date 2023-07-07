Suspected Drunk Driver Causes Damage To Claremore Sno-Cone Shack In Hit And Run Crash

-

The owners of a Claremore snow cone shack are relieved nobody was hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their business.

Police say the driver took off from the scene, but good Samaritans helped officers track him down.

Kinsey Blunt has been the owner of Frosty Bites Shaved Ice for nearly 10 years. She got the call about the crash last night, nearly an hour after the business closed for the evening.

“Almost all of our syrups were knocked off the counters, the machine was knocked over,” she said. “We had a pergola at one point in time and it’s completely destroyed.”

Blunt says things could have been worse, since the driver plowed through picnic tables where families sit to enjoy their shaved ice.

Claremore Police arrested Francisco Navarro after they say witnesses saw him hit the building and take off. Officers say they found Navarro, who smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and even urinated himself.

Police say Navarro admitted to drinking two beers and crashing into what he described as an ice cream shop. Blunt hopes this is a wake up call.

“We had a lot of stuff damaged in the wreck, but next time, it could be a person,” she said. “Don’t drive under the influence.”

Frosty Bites will remain closed in the coming days as the owners get things repaired. Blunt says some of her customers are offering to help out however they can.

“We’re ready to see our customers again,” she said. “We will definitely be having an awesome special once we open back up.”