Tulsa Man Accused Of Killing 2 Random People Will Stand Trial

The Tulsa man accused of shooting and killing two people at random will stand trial after the Tulsa County judge determined that prosecutors had sufficient evidence.

Carlton Gilford is charged with killing Lundin Hathcock at the Rudisill Library, then driving to QuikTrip near Pine and Peoria and killing James McDaniel, just minutes later. Gilford is also accused of shooting at a QT employee and security guard.

Both the QT employee and security guard testified they were outside the store and heard a loud bang. They said they walked up to the door and saw Gilford. They said he shot at them from three feet away, but were saved by the bullet proof glass at QuikTrip.

The lead homicide detective testified that surveillance video showed Gilford walk up behind Lundin Hathcock at the Rudisill Library and shoot him in the back of the head, then Gilford ran out of the library.

The detective said the video then shows Gilford leave in his car and pull into the QuikTrip just minutes later.

The detective said Gilford walked up behind James McDaniel at the ATM and shot him in the head, shot him again, then shot at the employees, and reloaded his gun and shot McDaniel again in the head.

An eye witness testified that he talked to Gilford inside the QT that morning because he noticed Gilford was bleeding from the back of his head. He said he watched Gilford walk up behind the victim and shoot him.

One of the first officers on scene testified that his job was to make sure every QT employee was accounted for, but noticed a man matching the description of the shooter standing outside the store.

That officer said the person was Gilford and said Gilford said to him, 'I did it,' and told the officer he had the gun in his pocket.

"It goes without saying, anytime there is a homicide, in this case we've got two homicides, it has got the attention of the community and certainly our office. We are going to treat it with the seriousness it deserves,” said District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

Gilford is also charged with a hate crime and is accused of shooting both victims because they were white. Gilford is due back in court on Monday morning.

