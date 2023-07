By: News On 6

Multiracial Artists Reflect On Privilege And Silence In 'Beyond The Whitewash'

The Living Arts of Tulsa is featuring a new exhibit called "Beyond the Whitewash".

A multi-racial group of Oklahoma based artists created works that explore what they call ‘the legacy and implications of white supremacy, privilege, and silence in North America’.

The Living Arts of Tulsa says the exhibit allows people to explore how power structures have created and maintained oppressive systems of inequality.