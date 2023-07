By: News On 6

'Tulsa Music Month' Celebrates Local Musicians, Those Working In The Music Industry

Arts leaders in Tulsa continue to work toward raising support for the local music industry.

For the third year, the City of Tulsa is recognizing 'Tulsa Music Month,' a celebration and dedication to musicians and people who work in the industry.

