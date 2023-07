By: News On 6

Police identified the victim of a deadly crash in Broken Arrow on Saturday as 21-year-old Mason Lawrence, from Glenpool.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said Lawrence was driving in the 2100 block of W. Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. and was involved in a crash with an SUV.

Officers responded to the scene and determined Lawrence had died in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.