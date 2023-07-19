Deputies Identify Victim Found Dead In Backyard Of Muskogee County Home

By: News On 6

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody in connection to a murder case on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say they arrested Joey Whorton in Pittsburgh County on Tuesday night after Julie Whorton was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Fort Gibson area.

Deputies say they found the victim in a backyard, near Highway 10 in Fort Gibson while, conducting a welfare check. According to deputies, it appeared that the victim had been in a fight.

Court records show that the victim was married to the suspect but had filed several protective orders against him in the past.

"Looking back at the records when I got back to the office, we've responded at least 16 times for domestic violence situations," said Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons.

The Sheriff's Office says the OSBI is assisting in the investigation.



