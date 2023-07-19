Deputies Identify Victim Found Dead In Backyard Of Muskogee County Home


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 4:43 am

By: News On 6


MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. -

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody in connection to a murder case on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say they arrested Joey Whorton in Pittsburgh County on Tuesday night after Julie Whorton was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Fort Gibson area.

Deputies say they found the victim in a backyard, near Highway 10 in Fort Gibson while, conducting a welfare check. According to deputies, it appeared that the victim had been in a fight.

Related Story: Woman Found Dead At Home In Muskogee Co., Person Of Interest In Custody

Court records show that the victim was married to the suspect but had filed several protective orders against him in the past.

"Looking back at the records when I got back to the office, we've responded at least 16 times for domestic violence situations," said Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons.

The Sheriff's Office says the OSBI is assisting in the investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023