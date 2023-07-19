THD: West Nile Virus Spreading In Tulsa County


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 7:23 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Health experts say West Nile Virus is spreading in Tulsa County.

According to the Tulsa Health Department (THD), 10 mosquito traps have found a mosquito with the virus so far this year.

The health department says that there have not been any cases reported in people.

THD says Tulsans can take some simple precautions to stay safe, including wearing bug spray with DEET and dumping out any containers of standing water in their yard, so mosquitos don't have a place to breed.

