By: News On 6

Final Day To Catch Screening Of 'Oklahoma!' At The Circle Cinema

Wednesday is the last day for people to catch a screening of "Oklahoma!" starring Broadway and Hollywood star Hugh Jackman at the Circle Cinema.

The Tulsa theater is showing the London production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. It's the 25th anniversary of the performance and the 80th anniversary of the musical.

The screening is one of the final events celebrating Circle Cinema's 95th birthday.

For those who can't make it to Circle Cinema, it is also showing at the Cinemark 17, and B&B theaters in Tulsa, as well as the Cinemark in Broken Arrow.