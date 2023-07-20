Early-Morning Stabbing In Tulsa Leaves Man Injured

By: Gabe Castillo

An early-morning stabbing in Tulsa left a man injured, according to police.

Tulsa Police are investigating after a man who suffered stab wounds showed up at a hotel asking for help, early Thursday morning.

According to police, the man had a few stab wounds to the back when he arrived at the OYO Hotel Tulsa, near East Archer Street and North Sheridan Road. Police say they are unsure if the stabbing occurred at the hotel or if the victim was dropped off.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital and police say his injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Officers say it is currently unclear what led to the stabbing and police have not yet identified the man involved.

The investigation is ongoing and officers say they do not have any information on potential suspects.





