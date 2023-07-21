Cooking Corner: Foil Pack Dinner

By: News On 6

Natalie Mikles from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition joined the Cooking Corner on Friday to show us an Easy Foil Pack Dinner that you can do on the grill.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons Hiland Salted Butter, melted

1 tablespoon Head Country Bar-B-Q Championship Seasoning

2 minced garlic cloves

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 package Mountain View Meat Co. Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, sliced

1 pound baby red potatoes, quartered

1 (8-ounce) package J-M Sliced Mushrooms

1 yellow onion, sliced

2 zucchini, sliced

2 tablespoon Scissortail Farms Chives

Directions:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Cut four to six pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil about 15- by 12-inches. Lightly coat with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, combine olive oil, butter, Head Country seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper. Add sausage, potatoes, mushrooms, onion and zucchini, tossing to coat with the seasonings. Evenly divide ingredients and place on foil. Seal edges of foil.

3. Place foil packets on grill, seam-side down, cooking 10 minutes. Turn over and cook an additional 15 minutes. Shake occasionally to make sure nothing is sticking.

4. Remove packets from grill. Carefully open, then sprinkle with chives before serving.