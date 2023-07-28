Police: Man Arrested In Tulsa Accused Of Kidnapping Woman In Nevada

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man they said forced a woman to drive from Nevada to Tulsa after threatening to kill her and her children.

Police said they arrested Tyler Henson on Thursday after the victim showed up at the hospital with multiple cuts and other injuries.

Police said the victim told them Henson had kept her against her will since they arrived on July 5.

He held a razor blade to her throat, smothered her until she was unconscious, broke her key so she couldn't leave, and took her cell phone, according to police.

Officers arrested Henson after they said the victim called an ambulance and went to the hospital while he was gone.