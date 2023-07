By: News On 6

TPD Seek Help Finding Woman Who Stole A Vehicle From Gathering Place

-

Tulsa police are asking for help to find the woman they say stole an SUV at Gathering Place.

Police shared several photos of the woman and the 2011 Chevy Tahoe with Oklahoma tag LLE-521.

Police said the SUV was stolen on July 20th.

If you know who that person is or where the SUV might be, call Crime Stoppers.