Oklahoma Highway Patrol Conducting DUI Checkpoints In Tulsa County


Friday, August 4th 2023, 5:43 am

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Tulsa County.

OHP said they are partnering with Bixby Police and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

The checkpoint will run from 8 p.m. Friday tonight until 12 a.m. on Saturday.

Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers.

OHP said more than 400 people died from drug or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma in 2021
