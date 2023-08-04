Oklahoma Highway Patrol Conducting DUI Checkpoints In Tulsa County

Friday, August 4th 2023, 5:43 am
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Tulsa County.
OHP said they are partnering with Bixby Police and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
The checkpoint will run from 8 p.m. Friday tonight until 12 a.m. on Saturday.
Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers.
OHP said more than 400 people died from drug or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma in 2021
