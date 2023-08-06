Oklahoma BMX Inducts 7 Riders Into Hall Of Fame

By: News On 6

Seven area riders and industry icons were added to the Oklahoma BMX Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The induction ceremony was held at the National BMX Headquarters and Hall of Fame in Tulsa.

Riders were honored for not only their talents and success, but also for contributing to the growth of the BMX industry in our state.

Six men and one women were in the Hall of Fame class.

"The female rider is Megan Long, and she was one of the most dominant female riders of any era and really one of the great ones," said Cash Matthews, Hall of Fame Director.

The National BMX headquarters moved from Arizona to Tulsa in 2022 and it even added an Olympic training facility.



