A study by the University of Oklahoma study found more than 230 acres of underutilized riverfront property in south Broken Arrow known as Aspen Landing. Urban design students provided a framework for how the city could expand the park.

By: David Prock, News On 6

City Of Broken Arrow Looks Into Possible Uses For Riverfront Property

The City of Broken Arrow released the results of a study about adding more development around the Indian Springs Sports Complex.

What Did The Study Find?

The study was conducted by the University of Oklahoma and urban design students presented their findings to the City Council this week. The study found more than 230 acres of underutilized riverfront property in south Broken Arrow known as Aspen Landing.

Is Broken Arrow Planning To Expand Aspen Landing Area?

The students also provided a framework for attracting new visitors and retaining the existing ones by utilizing a "park within a park" concept. They recommended various attractions such as a boardwalk, a nature center, carnival games a fishing pier, a kayak spot, zip lines, tiki houses, a Ferris wheel, and improved parking for the entire complex.

The study also proposed space for restaurants, food trucks, an amphitheater, and a beer garden.

"I love the idea, and I like keeping what we have there and adding the things you've suggested to make it even better," said Councilor Lisa Ford. "I can see that as a destination, and I don't like people having to go to Bixby or somewhere else to eat. Keeping them in Broken Arrow is very important."

How Much Will The Development Cost?

City leaders say no official development has begun and cost estimates for the projects have not been determined. The Students recommended conducting a citizen survey to gauge interest in the project's various facets.