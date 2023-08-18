Non-Profit Challenge Course Inspires Tulsa Youth To Climb Higher

Kids from Tulsa YouthWorks are getting to rock climb and zip line at the largest ropes course in North America, thanks to High Point Urban Adventures.

The outside of this building catches most people's attention. The Morrell Family happened to drive by and found just what they were looking for to start their non-profit adventures.

The course is a place for everyone to learn teamwork and let go of their fears.

"If you don't face your fears, you'll have the same thing that you're scared of for your whole life," said Kingston Hardy, one of the kids who was at the course.

"It's amazing that we found something like this, that they're able to host us for free. We're so grateful for this facility. We're a small camp," said Cogles of Tulsa YouthWorks.

Tulsa Public Schools owns the former Helmzar Challenge Course. Lost revenue during the pandemic forced a local non-profit that was running it to shut down the course.

A New Vision for Youth Empowerment

Another non-profit is now leasing it from the school district.

"I saw that it was vacant, and I remember bringing one of my leadership groups back in 2013 to the facility, so I was familiar with the program, and I told my wife, 'Hey, that looks vacant. What's going on?'," said Brandon Morell.

He and his family recently created High Point Urban Adventures. They say since re-opening the campus in March, they've had 500 participants.

"There are many tears that are shed on our course, and I love working with those kids because oftentimes that fear is based in something else," said Morell.

Looking Ahead: Community Engagement

The group invites everyone to its first Family Fun Day this Saturday. What they make from the course will eventually help them open High Point Youth Ranch near Henryetta.

"Ultimately, our goal is to help youth that are facing adversity, kids that are going to be potentially moving into the foster care system and we want to be an alternative to foster care, so provide family-style residential care for kids that need a home," said Morell.

For more information about the Family Fun Day that's happening this Saturday or how to schedule a visit here, go to highpointok.org.