$1 Million Bond Set For Teen After Detention Center Escape; Records Show Extensive Criminal History

15-year-old Noah Ney is facing a $1 million bond after escaping from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center. Records show that the Tulsa teen already has a long criminal history with several interactions with law enforcement going back to his middle school.

The bond for a 15-year-old shooting suspect has been set at $1 million after he escaped from a Tulsa detention center.

According to new court documents Noah Ney, already has a long criminal history with several interactions with law enforcement going back to his middle school years. Tulsa County Deputies arrested Noah Ney on Thursday after he and Ja’Koby Golston, 14, managed to climb a fence and escape from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday.

Ney was in custody at the Juvenile Center because he was charged with shooting a 5-year-old girl in the neck during a drive-by shooting in 2022. According to court records, paramedics told law enforcement that if the bullet had hit the girl a few inches in another direction it would have killed her.

Those same documents show that prosecutors have tried in the past to try Ney as an adult because of his criminal history. His middle school assistant principal said Ney threatened teachers, administrators and fought with other students.

In a previous court hearing his neighbors also testified saying Ney caused "havoc in his neighborhood" wearing gang colors, carrying guns, and pulling knives on other neighbors. Records also say he has a history of abusing numerous substances.

After setting bond at $1 million on Friday the judge in the case ordered Ney back in court for a preliminary hearing on September 29.

Deputies Arrest Noah Ney After Escape From Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center

Body camera video showed the moments Tulsa law enforcement caught Ney. Tulsa County Deputies, Tulsa Police, and the US Marshals worked around the clock to find him. Deputies got a lot of tips that didn’t pan out, but then, got one today about Ney standing outside a convenience store and minutes later, they had him in cuffs.

Golston was captured earlier this week.

Deputies arrested Ney near 11th and Sheridan after someone called in, saying they saw Ney in that area.

"We came around the corner between us and TPD, got him surrounded, and was able to take him in. I think he thought about running, he turned around but everyone was all sides of him so he laid down on the ground and gave up,” said Sergeant Scott Streeter with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit.

Related Story: 15-Year-Old Boy Captured By Tulsa Deputies After Escaping From Juvenile Center

"We had tips that he had a gun, you know he had already got a gun, so we were kind of concerned about that but he didn't have one on him so it turned out really good. It couldn't have worked out any better,” said Streeter.

Streeter says they search for violent people every day and safety is their top priority.

"We try to a complete background and learn everything we can about them so that we can make that careful decision on how to find them and when we do find them, how to take them in safely so that they don't get hurt, we don't get hurt, and no innocent civilian gets hurt as well,” said Streeter.

Streeter says they appreciate the help from all the people who helped this week.

"If it wasn't for the citizens of Tulsa and the surrounding area, Tulsa county, I know there would be a lot of crimes that would go unsolved,” said Streeter.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is not in charge of the juvenile justice center. It's run by the Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau and overseen by the presiding judge of the juvenile court's division