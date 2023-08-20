1 Dead In Mayes County Crash

One person is dead after hitting a tree in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, August 20th 2023, 7:57 am

By: News On 6


One person is dead after hitting a tree Saturday night in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened on Kenwood Road and East 508 Road near Salina.

OHP said Bailey Ables was going west in a pickup on Kenwood and veered to the left then hit a guardrail, overturned and hit a tree. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating how the crash happened. 
