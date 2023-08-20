1 Dead In Mayes County Crash

One person is dead after hitting a tree in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

Troopers said it happened on Kenwood Road and East 508 Road near Salina.

OHP said Bailey Ables was going west in a pickup on Kenwood and veered to the left then hit a guardrail, overturned and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating how the crash happened.