National Weather Service Discusses Extreme Heat In Green Country

While high temperatures like this aren’t rare, Karen Hatfield with the National Weather Service of Tulsa says it’s not typical to be this hot this late in the summer.

Erik Garcia has been working in the heat since 6:30 this morning.

"It was already hot when we got here, hot and humid,” he said.

He says as hot as it is, he’s used to it as he works in conditions like this five days a week.

"We’re just in it all day long,” Garcia said.

"This isn’t completely unheard of but as far as having the hottest temperatures of the summer during this period, we’re usually past our peak by that point," Hatfield said.

She explains Green Country is sitting under a dome of high pressure which is contributing to these extreme temps.

She also says the rain we’ve got has made it worse as moisture in the air can make it feel hotter than it actually is.

But there is good news, as Hatfield says there is a pattern change that will move that dome west, bringing cooler temperatures over the weekend.

“Probably some improvement by Saturday, but real improvement going into that Sunday, Monday period,” she said.

Hatfield says it’s important to take care of yourself as conditions like this can be very dangerous.

“The most important thing for people who work or play outside is to make sure that you take frequent shaded breaks or breaks in AC because your body needs that relief,” she said.

And she encourages Tulsans to hang on, as some alleviation is on the horizon.

“If you can last through the week, then there is relief on the way,” Hatfield said.

What Is A "Heat Dome"?

Generally the term “heat dome” refers to when there is a ridge of high pressure in place. The atmosphere or the “dome” traps hot air just like a lid on a pot. This means slim to no chances for rain, generally a south wind, and days with a lot of sunshine.

When the ridge or dome weakens, cold fronts or “boundaries” can move through the area once again and bring us cooler temps, lower humidity, better cloud cover, and rain chances.

EMSA medics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa respond to over 250 heat-related illness calls each summer. These calls can be from minor aches to cases of heat exhaustion severe as a person losing consciousness.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when there are five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, and the alert expires when there are less than 5 calls in a day.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.



