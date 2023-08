According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, 47 percent of American adults have had their personal information exposed by cybercriminals. Provost George Justice explains how is the new Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute at the University of Tulsa is looking to change things.

By: News On 6

University of Tulsa To Expand Cybersecurity Studies With Cyber Innovation Institute

The University of Tulsa says the global cost of cybercrime is set to grow to 10.5 trillion dollars by 2025.

That's why the university is forming a new institute all about Cybersecurity.

Provost George Justice joined News On 6 to talk about how the new Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute is aiming to change things.