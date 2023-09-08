Former Tulsa Boys Home Employee Gets 35 Year Sentence For Child Porn Conviction

Matthew Whitaker was arrested in 2022 after investigators said they found thousands of images of child sex abuse on his phone.

Friday, September 8th 2023, 12:19 pm

By: News On 6


A former employee of the Tulsa Boys Home will spend 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to nine counts of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Matthew Whitaker was arrested in August of 2022 after they found more than 7,000 images of child sex abuse on his devices. Investigators say no residents of the Boys Home were believed to be among the victims and Whitaker was quickly fired.
