Suspect In Deadly Shooting During McLain Homecoming Game To Be Tried As An Adult

Ni'avien Lee Golden is charged with second-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting in 2022 at the McLain Homecoming football game.

By: David Prock

The murder suspect in a shooting at McLain High School's 2022 homecoming game will be tried as an adult after a judge's ruling on Friday.

Ni'avien Lee Golden, now 17, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 at McLain High School. Three other people were also injured in the shooting, including a nine-year-old girl.

Golden is charged with second-degree murder and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He is due back in court on Tuesday, September 19.

McLain will host its first home game since the shooting on Friday, September 15.

Homicide detectives say before the shooting happened, Ni'avien Lee Golden, then 16, was arguing with a group of people.

A witness told police that Golden showed them a gun and that Golden mentioned shooting a person referred to as "V" after "having words" with him. The affidavit says moments later, V asked Golden to come outside. Another witness described a group of people surrounding Golden before jumping him. That's when investigators say shots were fired.

Video from the broadcast of the 2022 McLain Homecoming game shows both teams taking off running once they heard the gunshots.

Tulsa Police say when they arrived at McLain, they found Terron Yarbrough dead at the scene, and later discovered more victims at a hospital after the game. Officers searched with K-9 units all that night, checking neighborhoods, and looking for the shooter, but they got away.

A week later, Golden surrendered to police on October 8.

Golden's mother Anje spoke with News On 6 after he turned himself in to the police.

“My son is not a monster, he is not a thug, we’re surrendering him today to let them know he’s not running, he’s not going anywhere," she said. "He feared for his life and this situation happened. I hate that it happened. But as a mother to all the mothers that’s grieving and the pain that’s out there, my heart goes out to them," Anje said. “None of this should’ve ever happened.”

Several area schools re-assessed their security protocols after the incident, with many refusing to play at McLain High School.