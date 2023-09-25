Mountain Bikers Compete On Claremore Trails For Annual Shoreline Shred Event

Cyclists from all over the region were in Claremore on Sunday for the city's annual Shoreline Shred.

By: News On 6

-

It's part of Oklahoma's Tour de Dirt series as mountain bikers compete in novice and professional races.

Organizers say Claremore's mountain bike trails started with just two miles but have expanded to 16 miles over the last 10 years.

They say they're glad the city recognizes the need for outdoor recreation and can help bring more people to mountain biking.

"We just wanna see as many people coming out and enjoying the trails and get more people away from the television sets and more people on bikes and getting outside," said Shoreline Shred Trail Boss Rory Peterson.

Peterson also coordinates, designs and maintains the Shoreline Shred event.

Organizers say the expansion has put Claremore on the map for mountain biking and say the city recently bought more land to expand the trails even further.