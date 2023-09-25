Community Devastated After Loss Of Two Popular Tulsa Restaurants In Fire

The scene of a major business fire in downtown Tulsa closed roads in the area Monday morning, two days after the fire. The community is rallying around the two businesses, Lowood and Hodges Bend, that were impacted by the fire.

Fans of two popular Tulsa restaurants are devastated after they were destroyed in a massive fire over the weekend.

Hodges Bend, Lowood, and several apartments went up in flames on Saturday evening.

Dozens of people stopped by 3rd and Lansing Monday to take a look at the damage.

The outside of the buildings are still standing, but broken glass and loose wires show just how devastating the fire really was.

Lesley Shollmier wanted to see the damage.

"I was out on a bike ride with my little toddler and thought we would check out and see what's going on in one of my most beloved places in Tulsa,” said Shollmier.

Fans of the restaurants say it’s heartbreaking- for both the people in the apartments who lost everything and for those who loved spending time at the restaurants.

"It's sad, not only for the community but there is some uniqueness to both the restaurant and the bar that's right next door,” said David Weil. “Both with the interiors, the way they style drinks, the way people sort of gathered in there. And so it's one of those places that it's just hard to replicate."

"I'm just incredibly saddened, and my heart goes out to the entire Hodges and Lowood family and all the people that lived here,” said Shollmier.

Shollmier says these places were more than restaurants- they represented community.

"I don't know if words can even describe or help people understand what this place meant to a lot of people,” said Shollmier. “Some things are better left undescribed, and you can't really use words to describe it."

Now, people are left hoping Tulsans will come together to help people who lost their homes and employees at the businesses.

"For people that have never been here, just trust that it was kind of a Tulsa staple, and they welcomed anybody and everybody,” said Shollmier. “If they are interested in gaining that experience in the future, to see what they can do to help out, to try to help rebuild."

The Red Cross says it’s been in contact with and is helping several people who lost their homes.

The owner of another Tulsa restaurant has started a GoFundMe to help the employees get on their feet, and it’s raised more than $60,000.

