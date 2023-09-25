Watch: Child Development Expert On Speech Milestones

Monday, September 25th 2023, 10:06 am

By: News On 6


On Monday, Child Development Expert and founder of Building All Children, Kendra Morgan, joined us at 9 a.m. to talk about speech milestones, and where research shows your child should be when it comes to mastering language. Morgan also shared with us the options available if children are not hitting those benchmarks.
