Osage Nation Names New Baby Giraffe At Tulsa Zoo

The Osage Nation helped select a new name for the Tulsa Zoo's newest giraffe. Mi-Na means first daughter in the Dhegiha Siouan language and it's a fitting name for the 7-foot baby.

The new baby giraffe at the Tulsa Zoo has a special name, thanks to the Osage Nation.

Zoo officials said that the newest addition to the Tulsa Zoo family is now named Mi-Na (Mee-Nah) which means first daughter in the Dhegiha Siouan language. Mi-na is the first daughter of four-year-old giraffe Zoe and Hekaya.

“Mi-Na is healthy and confident,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Manager for Elephants and Hoofstock Jessica Scallan. “She now weighs 215 pounds and is a little more than seven feet tall.”

The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating its 95th anniversary in 2023 and is looking to continue its conservation programs.

