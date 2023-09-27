Tulsa State Fair Food Vendors Undergo Routine Health Inspections Ahead Of Opening Day

Tulsa-native Carter Hoopingarner is one of more than 200 food vendors who will be at the Tulsa State Fair, but first inspectors have to make sure they're following the proper health guidelines.

The Tulsa Health Department says more than 200 food vendors will be on site both inside and outside of the Tulsa State Fair. From cheese curd tacos to donut burgers, inspectors are making sure all vendors are following the proper health guidelines.

Tulsa-native Carter Hoopingarner is putting the final touches on his barbecue stand ahead of the first day of the fair.

“My parents have done this for 20 to 25 years and I grew up here,” said Hoopingarner.

He expects to go through 40 to 50 pork butts to feed his customers over the next 11 days. Before getting the green light, he and other vendors have to get an inspection from the Tulsa Health Department.

“Our inspectors are ensuring that they have proper hand washing, that their foods are coming from an approved source,” said Aaron Greenquist, Tulsa Health Department.

The job of inspectors isn’t over once the fair starts. Over the course of the entire fair, each of the more than 200 vendors will get two random visits from inspectors to make sure everyone is following the rules.

“We’re still here on site ensuring that the food vendors are following those food safety practices and we’ll still be out here doing inspections,” said Greenquist.

The buildings open on Thursday at 11 a.m. The midway opens at noon.

