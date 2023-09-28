Telehealth Services Available At Tulsa City-County Library Downtown

Seeing a medical provider virtually has grown significantly over the last three years, making it easier for people to get treatment for some illnesses. The next time you need a telehealth appointment, you can head to the Tulsa City-County Library downtown.

The Tulsa City-County Library has a healthcare service it says could help a lot of people, but many don't know about it.

The library installed a telehealth booth about a year ago, but it said many people don't realize the booth is there.

People can use the booth to have a private place to talk during virtual appointments with their physician or medical provider, when they can't get to the doctor's office.

"I think that our location is really excellent for a telehealth booth, because we are located really close to the bus station, and so you can take public transport and get here. We also have free parking, so if you are able to make it this far, then you can access it that way," said Heather Lozano, TCCL Adult Services Manager.

Money from the American Rescue Plan Act paid for the booth.

If you are wanting to use it, you need to have a library card and must reserve it in advance.

CLICK HERE for more information about the library's telehealth booth.