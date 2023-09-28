Deputies Share Resources For Parents To Keep Kids Safe During Tulsa State Fair

Last year, deputies reunited over 100 kids with their parents during the Tulsa State Fair. TCSO said you should talk to your children about what to do in case they get lost.

-

The Tulsa State Fair starts Thursday, Sept. 28. First responders said they will be on high alert, working to make sure everyone is safe.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said that even though the fair is supposed to be an event for families to enjoy, children have been easily lost in the past. Last year, deputies reunited 151 kids with their parents during the fair.

Deputies are offering free wristbands for children, Which parents can use to write their contact information in case their child gets separated. Families can pick the wristbands up at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office command post, which is near the entrance gate on the east side.

Parents can also fill out a lost and found child form at the command trailer or the TCSO booth. Sheriff Vic Regalado said you should talk to your children about what to do if they get lost. He said to tell them to find a Tulsa County Deputy and let them know it is OK to approach them.

“The worst thing that could happen would be an injury or something worse to one of our children, and we don’t want to see that happen at our fair. So please be vigilant as you bring your kids to the fair," Sheriff Regalado said.

Sheriff Regalado said it’s good to take a photo of your child before they enter the fair, so law enforcement can know how they look in an emergency.



