Fire At Abandoned Sunset Plaza Apartments

Flames shot out of the abandoned Sunset Plaza Apartments just north of downtown Thursday evening.

The Tulsa Fire Department has been using the Sunset Plaza Apartments for training, but when this fire started, there was no one on the scene.

The Tulsa Fire Department Chief said that 9 companies responded to the fire around 7 p.m. He said that there was heavy damage to the building and that no one was inside.

The Fire Department confirmed that they had received reports of trespassers over the last few weeks.

The chief said that an investigator would look into the source of the fire since the utilities were turned off.

They will be using the building for a few more weeks before it is demolished, according to the TFD.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.