9-Year-Old Girl's FairShare Program Provides Free Entry To Tulsa State Fair For Those Experiencing Homelessness

One girl in Tulsa is making a difference in people's lives by sharing the joy of amusement rides and fair food.

-

For many people, the fair is their favorite time of year, but not everyone has the ability to go, but one program has changed that.

FairShare helps folks who experience homelessness go to the Tulsa State Fair. The idea came after one girl went to a parade and saw some people weren't participating. She thought they were sad they couldn't watch, which led her to make a difference.

Lyla Thomas is only 9 years old, but she has a big heart for others, especially people who are homeless. "I just wanted them to experience some joy like we do," she said.

She knew just the place to do that, the fair, "because that's where I experience joy a lot," said Lyla.

That's how FairShare came to be. Earlier this year, she started fundraising for a program to bring people without homes to the fair. Lyla hoped they would experience the same joy she does at one of her favorite places.

"The thing that I'm really excited about is to see the homeless being happy and seeing them have fun, playing games, riding rides and eating food," she said.

Lyla's dad was proud to see such a big idea come from his little girl. "Instead of just saying I don't really like, you know I feel bad for these people who don't have a home, so the fact that she's doing something about it really makes me very proud," said her dad, Trent Thomas.

The Thomas family partnered with the BeHeard Movement, an organization to help the homeless.

On Tuesday, they will finally see all their hard work come to life. "Just the smiles on their faces. The smiles on their faces, they'll ride rides, enjoy the food, see something that they want to do and they're just going to do it," said Trent.

Lyla is ready to make memories with her new friends, "I'm excited to meet them and I'm excited to ride rides with them," she said.

You can find more information about FairShare and how to donate HERE.