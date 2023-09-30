Jenks Police Seek Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Jenks Police Department shared photos of the man accused of taking a blue laptop from an employee's vehicle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

By: News On 6

Police in Jenks need help identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.

JPD says it happened in Jenks Saturday morning.

If you can identify the person pictured, call 918-299-6311 and ask for Officer E. Sanchez with Jenks Police.