Jenks Police Seek Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Saturday, September 30th 2023, 6:41 pm
Police in Jenks need help identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.
The Jenks Police Department shared photos of the man accused of taking a blue laptop from an employee's vehicle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
JPD says it happened in Jenks Saturday morning.
If you can identify the person pictured, call 918-299-6311 and ask for Officer E. Sanchez with Jenks Police.
