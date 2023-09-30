Jenks Police Seek Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Jenks Police Department shared photos of the man accused of taking a blue laptop from an employee's vehicle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Saturday, September 30th 2023, 6:41 pm

By: News On 6


JENKS, Okla. -

Police in Jenks need help identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.

The Jenks Police Department shared photos of the man accused of taking a blue laptop from an employee's vehicle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

JPD says it happened in Jenks Saturday morning.

If you can identify the person pictured, call 918-299-6311 and ask for Officer E. Sanchez with Jenks Police.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 30th, 2023

September 27th, 2023

September 26th, 2023

September 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

October 1st, 2023

October 1st, 2023

October 1st, 2023

October 1st, 2023