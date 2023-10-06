Musical About Legendary Cherokee Woman Coming To Hard Rock Hotel And Casino

Creator Becky Hobbs and leading lady Cheyenne Gagner joined us to talk more about the musical, called Nanyehi - The Story of Nancy Ward.

Friday, October 6th 2023, 8:42 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

She was first honored in the 18th century, as both a war woman and peacemaker.

It's called Nanyehi - The Story of Nancy Ward. Creator Becky Hobbs and leading lady Cheyenne Gagner joined us at 8 in the morning to share more about the musical.

You can see the musical on October 13 and 14 at Hard Rock Live, which is inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Tickets are $15 and there is a $5 discount for Cherokee citizens and children under 12.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

You can buy tickets by visiting the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino website. CLICK HERE to find tickets.
